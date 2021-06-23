Motorsport

Japanese MotoGP cancelled due to Covid-19

23 June 2021 - 13:48 By Reuters
The Japanese MotoGP has for the second time in two years been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

The Japanese MotoGP has been cancelled due to travel complications and logistical restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with the Grand Prix of the Americas to be held in Austin from October 1-3 instead, MotoGP organisers said on Wednesday.

The Grand Prix of the Americas was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, while this year's race as well as the Argentina GP was postponed until the final quarter of 2021.

As a result, the Grand Prix of Thailand will now take place on October 15-17, a week after its original date.

The Japanese Grand Prix was set to be held in the first week of October. July's Finnish Grand Prix was also cancelled due to travel restrictions related to the pandemic, forcing organisers to schedule a double-header in Austria in August instead.

