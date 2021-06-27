Quartararo claims dominant Dutch GP victory in Yamaha one-two

World championship leader Fabio Quartararo cruised to his fourth win of the season at the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday, leading a Yamaha one-two ahead of pole-sitter Maverick Vinales in Assen.

After dominating qualifying and practice sessions, both Yamaha riders started at the front of the grid but were stunned by Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, who had taken a surprise lead by the end of the opening lap.

Quartararo struggled to use Yamaha's corner speed to his advantage in the early stages but finally made a move stick on lap six to pick off Bagnaia, before opening up a three-second lead over the chasing pack.

Bagnaia's challenge faded after he was given a long-lap penalty for exceeding track limits, allowing Vinales to recover from a slow start and take second place.

Though Vinales reduced the gap to 2.4 seconds, Frenchman Quartararo was always in control.

Vinales returned to the podium for the first time since winning the opening race of the season in Qatar, with reigning world champion Joan Mir finishing third after working his way through from 10th on the grid.

Quartararo struggled to connect with a golf ball on the sidelines in a bizarre post-race celebration.