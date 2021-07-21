Brad Keselowski joins Roush Fenway as driver and owner

Brad Keselowski officially joined the Roush Fenway Racing ownership team on Tuesday.

The move had been anticipated since the 37-year-old former NASCAR Cup Series champion departed Team Penske earlier this month.

Keselowski will drive Roush Fenway's flagship No 6 Ford Mustang starting in 2022.

"I am thrilled to be able to share the news about this next venture with my fans, peers and the industry," Keselowski said.

"This presents an opportunity to continue my on-track success with a strong team and a long-term commitment, but also dive into my passion of team ownership where I know I can be an asset to the future of the team."

Keselowski is the second active Cup Series star to move into an ownership role. Denny Hamlin partnered with NBA legend Michael Jordan to form 23XI Racing ahead of the 2021 season.

Keselowski is finishing his 12th season with Penske. The 2012 Cup Series champ has finished in the top 10 in the points standings in each of the past four seasons and has won 35 Cup races, most recently at the GEICO 500 at Talladega in April.

He will replace Ryan Newman in the No 6 car. Austin Cindric will be replacing Keselowski in Penske's No 2 Ford next season.

"I'm truly excited about this partnership with Brad," Jack Roush said.

"I think it will bring a lot to the organisation, not only from Brad's ability behind the wheel but also a rejuvenation and fresh perspective across our teams.

"I've had the opportunity to watch Brad for a number of years as he has fought and clawed his way up the ladder, molding himself into a champion and one of the top drivers in our sport. I've always admired his resolve and determination. I'm very pleased he has chosen to be a part of our organisation and I'm proud to partner with him moving into the future."

Roush founded the team in 1988. The team won back-to-back Cup Series championships in 2003 and 2004 with drivers Matt Kenseth and Kurt Busch, respectively.