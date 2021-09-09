Motorsport

Kubica to cover for recovering Raikkonen at Italian GP

09 September 2021 - 08:08 By Reuters
Robert Kubica will replace Kimi Raikkonen at the Italian F1 Grand Prix.
Robert Kubica will replace Kimi Raikkonen at the Italian F1 Grand Prix.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Polish driver Robert Kubica will stand in for Kimi Raikkonen again for Alfa Romeo at Monza in Italy this weekend after the Finn continued to isolate due to testing positive for Covid-19.

Raikkonen, the 2007 world champion with Ferrari, also missed last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort and the Swiss-based team said in a statement on Wednesday that the 41-year-old had not yet been cleared to return.

“I hope he makes a full recovery and returns to the cockpit soon,” said Kubica.

“I am looking forward to racing in Monza, an incredible track in which I claimed my first podium, in 2006. Unlike Zandvoort, it is a track I know well and this will help, particularly since the Sprint Qualifying weekend format means we will be one practice session short.

“I am happy with what I did in Holland and I can’t wait to help the team out one more time in Monza.”

Kubica finished 15th in that race, one place behind Italian team mate Antonio Giovinazzi.

The 36-year-old Pole raced for BMW Sauber and Renault from 2006 to 2010 and returned to the Formula One grid with Williams in 2019 after a near-fatal rally crash in 2011. Last weekend's race was his first since 2019.

This weekend will be the second time Formula One has experimented with a sprint format, a qualifying session on Friday and sprint race on Saturday to determine Sunday's starting grid. 

READ MORE

F1 title rivals sprint at the 'Temple of Speed' this weekend

Formula One title rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will be sprinting at the 'Temple of Speed' this weekend ahead of what could be another ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Alex Albon to join Latifi at Williams in 2022

Red Bull-backed Thai racer Alex Albon will return to Formula One next season as a Williams driver alongside Canadian Nicholas Latifi, the ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Russell to join Hamilton at Mercedes in 2022

George Russell will replace Valtteri Bottas and race for Mercedes next season in an all-British line-up with seven-time world champion Lewis ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Toyota GR Yaris is worth every cent First Drives
  2. LISTEN | Public petition to oppose driving licence fee renewal hike still in ... news
  3. ‘You’re wrong Outa, R250 is an existing licence fee’ — RTMC news
  4. SVI gives new Land Cruiser 300 the bulletproof treatment New Models
  5. Toyota launches thrifty new Corolla and Rav4 hybrid models New Models

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...