Motorsport

Bottas wins in Turkey as Verstappen retakes F1 championship lead

10 October 2021 - 15:54 By Reuters
Race winner Valtteri Bottas celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park on October 10, 2021 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Image: Umit Bektas - Pool/Getty Images

Valtteri Bottas won a wet Turkish Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday while Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished second to take back the Formula One world championship lead and move six points clear of Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes' seven times world champion Hamilton went from 11th on the grid to fifth but was unhappy that a late pitstop denied him a possible podium place. He had been two points ahead of Verstappen going into the race.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez finished third at the Istanbul Park circuit. Bottas, who had not won for more than a year, also took a bonus point for fastest lap. 

