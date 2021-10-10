South Africa

K9 Bessie leads police to howling good drug busts

Police dog sniffs out street drug stashes

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
10 October 2021 - 15:22
Bessie of the K9 Unit in Klawer sniffs out a consignment of tik in a travel case, leading to the arrest of a suspected drug dealer.
POLICE DOG IN ACTION Bessie of the K9 Unit in Klawer sniffs out a consignment of tik in a travel case, leading to the arrest of a suspected drug dealer.
Image: Supplied

Thanks to the spectacular work of police dog Bessie, the Vredendal Crime Prevention Unit and the Klawer K9 Unit managed to seize a large amount of drugs and arrest two suspects for dealing.

The bust happened on Friday morning and the suspects will be appearing in the Vredendal magistrate's court on Monday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said the crime intelligence operation was carried out after the two units received a tip-off about drugs being stored at two locations in Vredendal.

“They immediately operationalised (the information) and conducted a search at the two premises in Vredendal,” Van Wyk said.

Sniffer dog Bessie pointed out a liquor box containing Mandrax at one of the addresses. At the other address she identified a purplish wheelie suitcase which was found to contain tik.

“The estimated street value of the drugs is R166,300,” said Van Wyk.

Police dog Bessie sniffs out a consignment of street drugs uncovered in a police raid in the Western Cape.
POLICE DOG IN ACTION Police dog Bessie sniffs out a consignment of street drugs uncovered in a police raid in the Western Cape.
Image: Supplied

In another intelligence-driven drug bust, Goodwood Crime Prevention Unit members arrested a 32-year-old foreign national for dealing.

Van Wyk said the members followed up on information and searched a flat in Voortrekker Road where they found a stash of 3,050 Mandrax tablets, bags of cocaine and tik in one of the bedrooms.

Van Wyk said the value of the drugs found in the second bust has yet to be determined, but the suspect arrested in connection with the seizure will appear in the Goodwood magistrate's court on Monday.

Detectives involved in the breakthroughs have been congratulated by Western Cape provincial commissioner Lt Gen Thembisile Patekile.

“The abuse of illegal substances is one of the root causes of violent crime, and the members are lauded for their efforts to take drugs off our street,” he said.

