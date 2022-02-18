Motorsport

Enzo Ferrari movie gets ready for starting grid

Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
18 February 2022 - 07:23
Biopic tells the story of Enzo Ferrari’s tempestuous 1957. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Biopic tells the story of Enzo Ferrari’s tempestuous 1957. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

The long-delayed Enzo Ferrari biopic, Ferrari, is back on track and due to start filming this year.  

Nicknamed “il Commendatore”, Enzo Ferrari (1898—1988) was an Italian motor racing driver and entrepreneur. In founding the Scuderia Ferrari Grand Prix motor racing team and subsequently the Ferrari road car division, he created one of the world’s most storied automotive marques.  

The big-budget movie about the controversial and charismatic car mogul will have Star Wars’ Adam Driver in the lead role, with Oscar winner Penelope Cruz playing Enzo’s wife Laura and Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) cast as his mistress Lina Lardi. It will be directed by Michael Mann, whose movies The Insider and The Aviator earned him Oscar nominations.

According to the magazine Deadline, Driver replaces Hugh Jackman in the role of the driver and entrepreneur who built up one of the world’s most iconic car brands.

Adam Driver will play the lead role in ‘Ferrari’. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Adam Driver will play the lead role in ‘Ferrari’. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

The movie, which has been in development for a number of years, is set in 1957 which was a crisis year for the house of the prancing horse, with the 10-year-old company facing bankruptcy and Enzo and Laura experiencing a tempestuous marriage. 

Enzo decides to counter his losses by rolling the dice on one race — 1,600km across Italy, the iconic Mille Miglia.

The movie has been through a number of delays and iterations, but filming is reportedly due to start in May.

Ferrari follows a succession of adrenaline-fuelled motoring biopics in recent years:

Rush (2013) depicted the rivalry between Niki Lauda and James Hunt as McLaren Formula One teammates in the 1976 season; Driven (2018) was a comedy thriller about John DeLorean, founder of the DeLorean Motor Company; and Ford vs Ferrari (2019) told of the feud between the two car brands at the Le Mans 24 Hour race in the 1960s.

Ferrari unleash their 2022 F1 challenger

Ferrari on Thursday took the wraps off the 2022 Formula One car that the sport's oldest and most successful team hopes will return it to winning ways
Motoring
14 hours ago

FIA replaces controversial F1 race director Michael Masi

Michael Masi has been replaced as Formula One race director, the head of the sport's governing body said on Thursday, with Niels Wittich and Eduardo ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

F1 records TV viewership of more than 1.5bn for titanic 2021 season

More than 1.5-billion Formula One fans tuned in to watch the titanic title battle between seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull ...
Motoring
16 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | 2022 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is a bit rough around the edges Reviews
  2. REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion Reviews
  3. RTMC calls for SA speed limits to drop by 10km/h news
  4. Everything you need to know about buying a sixth-generation (F30) BMW 3 Series Features
  5. Everything you need to know about charging EVs in SA Features

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...