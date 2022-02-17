Ferrari unleash their 2022 F1 challenger

Ferrari on Thursday took the wraps off the 2022 Formula One car that the sport's oldest and most successful team hopes will return it to winning ways.

Designated the SF-75, to mark 75 years since founder Enzo Ferrari manufactured the first car to bear his name, the team's 2022 contender has been designed to meet the radical new rules being introduced this year to improve wheel-to-wheel racing, and it sports a revised red-and-black livery.

“I have to tell you that we have definitely put our heart and soul into this car,” said team principal Mattia Binotto.