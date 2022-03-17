×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Abu Dhabi controversy didn't erode fans' trust, says F1 CEO Domenicali

17 March 2022 - 21:54 By Reuters
Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group.
Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali said the controversial end to last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix had not eroded the trust of the sport’s fans as it prepares to embark on a new era at this weekend’s season-opener in Bahrain.

Max Verstappen clinched his first title at the Yas Marina season finale after race director Michael Masi altered safety car procedures to move only the lapped cars between the Dutchman and race-leading Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton out of the way.

That allowed Verstappen’s Red Bull, on fresher tyres, to pass Hamilton for the win, leaving the Briton feeling robbed of an unprecedented eighth world title and sparking a backlash from fans.

“I think that to be honest the trust is already there,” Domenicali told Sky Sports F1 pundit and former racer Martin Brundle at Bahrain’s Sakhir circuit. “We had last week, a meeting with all the promoters and all the broadcasters and all the partners.

“Almost all the places we are going are sold out. That means that Formula One has not that problem,” the Italian added.

Formula One’s governing FIA has replaced Masi with two new race directors, Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, who will alternate in the role.

FIA stalwart Herbie Blash is returning as a permanent senior adviser to them.

The governing body has also changed the wording of safety car rules and is setting up a virtual race control room away from the track, inspired by football’s VAR, to help the race directors.

Domenicali, a former Ferrari team principal, said it was important to create infrastructure to support the race directors but decisions shouldn’t be made by committee.

“Race direction has to be an entity organised in the proper way. But the race director is a person who has to take the right decision,” he said. “And he can take the right decision if he is well supported, if he has all the tools that are available for him to make this judgment.”

He said a decision about whether to publish a report of the Abu Dhabi investigation, set to be presented before the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council on Saturday, was up to the body.

“That is the aim, to have let’s say a step forward, to move forward from Abu Dhabi,” he said.

Max Verstappen amped and ready to start a new era of F1

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen has the number one on his car and the Red Bull driver intends to live up to the billing when he starts his ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Vettel out of Bahrain GP with Covid-19, Hulkenberg to take his place

Germany's Nico Hulkenberg will replace compatriot Sebastian Vettel in Formula One's Bahrain season-opener after the four times world champion tested ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Lawmakers raise 'sportswashing' concerns ahead of F1 opener

A group of parliamentarians from across Europe wrote to the Emirati head of Formula One's governing body on Wednesday to voice concern about ...
Motoring
14 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. New Toyota Starlet breaks cover and is headed for Mzansi New Models
  2. Should you trade in your car before the warranty expires? Features
  3. Three cars from 2021 worth more used than they were new Features
  4. REVIEW | 2022 Ford Everest Sport is a brilliant but thirsty package Reviews
  5. WATCH | Yebo gogo — 79-year-old granny buys a new Golf GTI news

Latest Videos

‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia
Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested