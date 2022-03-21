×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Red Bull say double retirement is ‘worst nightmare’

21 March 2022 - 11:39 By Reuters
Sergio Perez looks at his car after retiring from the race during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 20 2022.
Sergio Perez looks at his car after retiring from the race during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 20 2022.
Image: Peter van Egmond/Getty Images

The dream turned into a nightmare for Formula One world champion Max Verstappen in Bahrain on Sunday when Red Bull's challenge for victory in the season-opening race ended in double retirement.

The Dutch driver took the fight to Ferrari's eventual race winner Charles Leclerc early on, but his hopes died when he retired from second place three laps from the end.

Mexican team mate Sergio Perez also failed to make it to the chequered flag.

Team boss Christian Horner said it had been a "brutal finish" and the double retirement was the team's "worst nightmare".

Verstappen explained his car's brakes were overheating early on and then there was a problem with its balance and steering before what finally appeared to be a fuel system issue.

"It was almost impossible to steer and the faster I was going it felt also like there was a delay," he told Sky Sports television.

"Every time I was turning right it took a while before something was happening.

"It was very hard out there, a lot of different issues we had to deal with."

The 24-year-old, who suffered two retirements last season on his way to the title, said the performance was in the car but he had not been able to really show what it could do.

"We already lost a lot of points again in one race weekend so that's not good. Of course I know with one retirement it's not over but I would have preferred to have at last 18 points," he added.

Horner said it looked like both cars had suffered a similar issue at the end, while Verstappen's steering problem stemmed from the car being dropped at a pitstop.

"The negatives are zero points. That's a brutal start. The positives are we've got a great car, we've got a car that's qualified on the front row and that's fought with Charles for the win," he said.

"We've got to get this behind us and get stuck into the next event."

Saudi Arabia hosts the second grand prix of the season next Sunday.

Leclerc wins dramatic Bahrain F1 GP while Red Bull loses its wings

Charles Leclerc embarked on Formula One’s new era in triumphant style, leading teammate Carlos Sainz in a one-two for a resurgent Ferrari in Sunday’s ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Masi acted in good faith but made human error, says FIA report

Former Formula One race director Michael Masi made a "human error" but acted in "good faith" during the controversial safety car restart at last ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Mercedes drivers see no quick fix for car's problems

Mercedes looked a long way off the pace in practice for the Bahrain season-opener on Friday and seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Skip the S-Presso, the 2022 Celerio is the small Suzuki you want First Drives
  2. New Toyota Starlet breaks cover and is headed for Mzansi New Models
  3. Should you trade in your car before the warranty expires? Features
  4. REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion Reviews
  5. Nasty fuel price shock on the horizon, warns AA news

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia