×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Comeback kings Haas return to form in Bahrain

21 March 2022 - 11:38 By Reuters
Haas F1 driver Kevin Magnussen finished fifth at the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 20, 2022.
Haas F1 driver Kevin Magnussen finished fifth at the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 20, 2022.
Image: Peter J Fox/Getty Images

Haas boss Guenther Steiner said the US-owned Formula One team's return to form in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix could not have been scripted any better.

Kevin Magnussen finished fifth for the team at the Sakhir desert track on Sunday.

The result was the outfit's highest finish since the Austrian Grand Prix in 2018, their best season in F1 yet.

It took them from last in the final standings of 2021 to third after this season's opening weekend, behind powerhouses Ferrari and Mercedes.

"If you think about the past two years and then coming back like this, you cannot write a story like this," Steiner told Sky Sports F1.

"The guys on the racetrack the past two years, they had tough times but kept their heads low. We can all be very proud. I’m proud of them.

"It’s just fantastic."

Haas have endured a tough time over the past few years. They ended last season as the only team not to score a point.

More recently, they were caught up in the fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and were forced to sever ties with Russian racer Nikita Mazepin and his oligarch father’s potash-producing title sponsor Uralkali.

They then lost half a day's running at the final pre-season test in Bahrain due to freight delays after the aircraft carrying their cargo, including their car, hit a technical snag.

But the performance of their 2022 car, into which the team had ploughed all their resources, appears to have handed them the break they needed.

"Things happen in life," said Steiner.

"A month ago it was a completely different scenario and now all of a sudden we are fifth."

Magnussen, who joined the team in 2017 but was replaced for 2021 along with team mate Romain Grosjean in favour of an all-rookie line up of Mazepin and Mick Schumacher, was rehired on the eve of the season to replace the sacked Russian.

"It's so good to be back in this position," said the 29-year-old, who endured two seasons of struggle in 2019 and 2020 with the team.

"It was  a different story to the past."

Schumacher only just missed out on making it a double points finish for the team, though his 11th-place finish was a career best result for the son of seven time world champion Michael.

"From here on I think he’s hungry for points as well," Steiner said.

Leclerc wins dramatic Bahrain F1 GP while Red Bull loses its wings

Charles Leclerc embarked on Formula One’s new era in triumphant style, leading teammate Carlos Sainz in a one-two for a resurgent Ferrari in Sunday’s ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

KTM's Oliveira powers to victory in Indonesia MotoGP

KTM rider Miguel Oliveira put on a wet-weather masterclass and held off reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo in an intense battle to win the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Ferrari's Leclerc takes Bahrain F1 GP pole ahead of Verstappen and Sainz

Charles Leclerc heralded a return to form for Italian team Ferrari by seizing a stunning pole position on Saturday for the Bahrain Formula One Grand ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Skip the S-Presso, the 2022 Celerio is the small Suzuki you want First Drives
  2. New Toyota Starlet breaks cover and is headed for Mzansi New Models
  3. Should you trade in your car before the warranty expires? Features
  4. REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion Reviews
  5. Nasty fuel price shock on the horizon, warns AA news

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia