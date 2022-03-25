×

Motorsport

F1’s Las Vegas debut set for Thanksgiving 2023

25 March 2022 - 08:09 By Reuters
F1 has been in negotiations with Las Vegas and Nevada officials for months about an annual race in and around the Las Vegas Strip. The race will be officially announced in the coming weeks.
Image: Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic

Las Vegas will host its first Formula One race on Thanksgiving in 2023, Front Office Sports reported on Thursday.

F1 has been in negotiations with Las Vegas and Nevada officials for months about an annual race in and around the Las Vegas Strip. The race will be officially announced in the coming weeks.

It will mark the third US-based race on the F1 circuit. Austin, Texas, has hosted a race since 2012 and a new event in Miami will debut this May.

F1 executives have also shown interest in New York as a fourth American venue. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told Sky Sports the circuit could be interested in going to Africa, the only continent without an F1 race.

The sport has enjoyed growing popularity in the US, in part due to a Netflix docuseries produced in collaboration with F1 called "Formula 1: Drive to Survive."

There was briefly an F1 race in Las Vegas between 1981 and 1984 known as the Caesars Palace Grand Prix, for which a temporary track was built in the parking lot of the Caesars Palace hotel.

Reuters

