Police ‘doing their job’ or making Operation Dudula ‘stronger’? — SA weighs in on ‘Lux’ Dlamini’s arrest
South Africans have flooded social media with reactions to the arrest of Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini on Thursday.
Dlamini was arrested and taken in for questioning in connection with a case opened by Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe, whose home was allegedly ransacked by Operation Dudula members last weekend.
The group, which has been holding protests against illegal immigrants, claimed it received a tip off that drugs were being sold at Ramerafe’s house, a claim Ramerafe has denied.
He opened a case against Dlamini on Wednesday, with EFF leaders and supporters meeting him outside the police station.
Speaking outside the Johannesburg Central police station on Thursday night, Dlamini said being at the station would connect him with his ancestors and freedom fighters who were detained and died there.
He thanked EFF leader Julius Malema, who he said was behind his arrest, for giving him a spiritual awakening.
Dlamini’s arrest split social media, with some applauding it and others claiming it would make Operation Dudula “stronger”.
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie encouraged Dlamini to be strong, saying: “We will unashamedly give maximum support to assist you with whatever charges you are facing.”
Arrest is not death, be strong @nhlanhla_lux_ , the masses will never forsake you, we will unashamedly give maximum support to assist you with whatever charges it is you are facing @OnsBaizaNie 👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽— Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) March 24, 2022
[BREAKING NEWS] Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini has been arrested. A case was opened against him on Wednesday. #ThankYouEFF— Economic Freedom Fighters Gauteng (@GautengEFF) March 24, 2022
The Arrest of Nhlanhla Lux is a insult to our so called freedom 🙄 as citizens of this country. #PutSouthAficansFirst #OperationDudula #OperationFiela— Commander_Cobra🇿🇦 (@Commander_C007) March 25, 2022
Cic Julius Malema and The EFF Dealt with the Toy Soldier. 🔥They gave the police 7days to arrest Nhlanhla Lux and it was done within 24 hours 🔥. Im happy , we must never tolerate anarchy in our communities pic.twitter.com/xLDwpHZykx— Edgar Legoale 🇿🇦 (@EdgarLegoale) March 24, 2022
Nhlanhla Lux’s arrest if true will do more good for him because his supporters will see him as a “political prisoner” ..Watch and see.— Zinhle 🥷🏽 (@Zinhleputinn) March 24, 2022
Nhlanhla Lux arrest shows that we still have a semblance of order in a state on autopilot under the current administration.— Qedusizi Lokothwayo (@Langalibalele_T) March 24, 2022
He was going to meet his maker for assaulting and falsely accusing Ntate Victor Ramerafe of selling drugs.
A poor man like this selling drugs for years?🙄 pic.twitter.com/6eJGA1madt
The arrest of #nhlanhlalux was just a symbol of weak govt which is being controlled by the emotions of the EFF— Crown nkhwashu (@CrownNkhwashu) March 25, 2022
Nhlanhla Lux leads a vigilante movement that exists because the police don’t do their jobs effectively enough for movements like Dudula not to exists. His arrest is only going to elevate him to a heroic stalwart and further deepen dislike and rebuke for the police.— Lekgotla (@Tumishi_) March 24, 2022
