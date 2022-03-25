×

Motorsport

Supersub Hulkenberg to replace Vettel for Saudi Arabian F1 GP

25 March 2022 - 10:17 By Reuters
Nico Hulkenberg is filling in for an ill Sebastian Vettel at this weekend's Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Germany's Nico Hulkenberg will race for Aston Martin at Formula One's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, the team said on Friday, with four times world champion Sebastian Vettel failing to recover from Covid-19 in time for the race.

Vettel missed the season opener in Bahrain last weekend after testing positive for the virus with reserve driver Hulkenberg replacing him and finishing the race 17th.

Aston Martin said Hulkenberg will again step in for Vettel, who is expected to be fit for the Australian Grand Prix scheduled for April 8-10.

"@HulkHulkenberg will practise, qualify and race alongside @lance_stroll," Aston Martin said on Twitter. "Nico coped well in Bahrain and we are sure he will do likewise in Jeddah."

Teams will be in action at the Corniche circuit in Jeddah later on Friday for the first two practice sessions before Sunday's main race.

Reuters

