Thrills aplenty at the 2022 Red Bull Car Park Drift

Last weekend Durban hosted the country's top drifting talent as they faced off at a wet and slippery Suncoast for Red Bull Car Park Drift SA Qualifier 2022. Johannesburg's Jason Webb drifted his way to victory and took home the trophy.

Webb had to go head-to-head with defending champion Jim McFarlane, local hero Joey Govender and Mathys Naude in the final. Webb, in his Ford Mustang, proved to have the best skills on the day and took the win from McFarlane by a narrow margin. Despite the challenges that came with the wet weather, he was able to tackle the full eight-obstacle course with precision and smoking flair.

“Driving a convertible in the rain was challenging. The team and I had to make a plan to keep dry by cutting out a piece of cardboard for the roof to keep out the rain. It was also a mental game. Going up against those guys in the last round meant I needed to go the extra mile and not make any mistakes,” said Webb.

“I am really excited about the win and honoured to fly the SA flag at the world finals,” he said.