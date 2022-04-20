TimesLIVE resumes Toyota GR Cup battle at Zwartkops this weekend

It's been more than a month since I flew the flag for TimesLIVE Motoring in the inaugural Toyota GR Cup race held at Cape Town's sun-soaked Killarney International Raceway.

Forming part of the Extreme Festival, it was an immensely enjoyable event and one that allowed me to get somewhat better acquainted with my GR Yaris race car. Although rather different to what I am used to racing (a Lotus 7 is my usual whip), this feisty Japanese hot hatch impressed me with its strong pull, immense grip and all-round stability. Even the brakes were excellent. Fitted with Ferodo DS 2500 pads, I was amazed at how well they coped with the rigours of Killarney, which is a circuit known to punish the old anchors.