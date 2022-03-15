×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

WATCH | What a Toyota GR Yaris Cup car is like around the track

Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
15 March 2022 - 12:26

It's been over a week since TimesLIVE Motoring competed in the inaugural Toyota GR Cup race held at Killarney International Raceway. And while we start to gear up for the second showdown of the year at Zwartkops Raceway on April 23, I thought I would share some in-car video footage to show you all what the GR Yaris is like to pilot around the track. Filmed using a Garmin Catalyst driving performance optimiser, this clip is of my fastest qualifying lap in which I managed to secure third place on the grid with a 1:25.978.

In case you need a refresher, the car is a stock GR Yaris fitted with a roll cage, OMP racing seat, Dunlop Direzza semi-slick tyres and Ferodo DS2500 brake pads. No engine mods have been made but the silencer has been removed for a bit more noise. For qualifying the Toyota was filled with a full tank of fuel plus 40kg of ballast to tip the scales at 1,400kg.

READ MORE

TimesLIVE scores solid Toyota GR Cup debut at Killarney

After months of build-up it was finally lights out on Saturday for the 2022 Toyota GR Cup at Cape Town's Killarney International Raceway.
Motoring
1 week ago

TimesLIVE tames Killarney in first Toyota GR Cup practice

Friday marked the start of the 2022 Toyota GR Cup at Killarney International Raceway in Cape Town
Motoring
1 week ago

Shaking down for the Toyota GR Cup

Monday mornings are usually quite a mundane affair: an autopilot routine of checking the news wires and answering a slew of emails as I wait for that ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Yebo gogo — 79-year-old granny buys a new Golf GTI news
  2. Should you trade in your car before the warranty expires? Features
  3. BMW recalling 917,000 vehicles over engine fire concerns news
  4. ROAD TRIP | Exploring Lesotho in the Suzuki Jimny Features
  5. REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion Reviews

Latest Videos

Advertising sector should be fined R50bn for racism, says EFF
'Comair CEO must resign': Numsa | Dozens of flights suspended due to safety ...