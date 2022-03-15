WATCH | What a Toyota GR Yaris Cup car is like around the track

It's been over a week since TimesLIVE Motoring competed in the inaugural Toyota GR Cup race held at Killarney International Raceway. And while we start to gear up for the second showdown of the year at Zwartkops Raceway on April 23, I thought I would share some in-car video footage to show you all what the GR Yaris is like to pilot around the track. Filmed using a Garmin Catalyst driving performance optimiser, this clip is of my fastest qualifying lap in which I managed to secure third place on the grid with a 1:25.978.

In case you need a refresher, the car is a stock GR Yaris fitted with a roll cage, OMP racing seat, Dunlop Direzza semi-slick tyres and Ferodo DS2500 brake pads. No engine mods have been made but the silencer has been removed for a bit more noise. For qualifying the Toyota was filled with a full tank of fuel plus 40kg of ballast to tip the scales at 1,400kg.