×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Verstappen victorious at Imola on nightmare day for Ferrari

24 April 2022 - 17:01 By Reuters
Race winner Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 24, 2022 in Imola, Italy.
Race winner Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 24, 2022 in Imola, Italy.
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won at Imola for the second year in a row in a Red Bull one-two on Sunday as Ferrari's home race turned into a nightmare for the Italian team.

Mexican Sergio Perez finished second with McLaren's Lando Norris third.

Ferrari's championship leader Charles Leclerc fought back to sixth after a late spin while running in third place. His Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz went out in an opening lap collision.

Verstappen, who took the maximum eight points on Saturday for winning a sprint race from pole, also took a bonus point on Sunday for the fastest lap.

READ MORE

Quartararo cruises to victory at Portuguese MotoGP

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo claimed his first win of the season with a dominant performance at the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao on ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

Verstappen wins Imola sprint, Leclerc extends F1 championship lead

Formula One champion Max Verstappen won a sprint for pole position at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Saturday, but Ferrari's Charles Leclerc still ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Hamilton says there is still time to turn season around

Lewis Hamilton refused to rule out his chances of taking a record eighth Formula One title this season, saying on Friday that champions Mercedes ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BAKKIE SHOOT-OUT | Peugeot Landtrek vs GWM P-Series Features
  2. REVIEW | Rear-wheel steer Mercedes C200 is a true driver’s car Reviews
  3. New Opel Mokka lands in Mzansi with a double shot of sass New Models
  4. New Isuzu D-Max bakkie launched in SA — here’s the pricing New Models
  5. Toyota suspends Prospecton plant operations after flood damage news

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer