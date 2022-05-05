×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Former Audi partner ABT returns to Formula E from 2023

05 May 2022 - 13:25 By Reuters
Former Audi partner ABT will return to the electric Formula E championship next season after a year's absence,.
Former Audi partner ABT will return to the electric Formula E championship next season after a year's absence,.
Image: Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Former Audi partner ABT will return to the electric Formula E championship next season after a year's absence, series organisers announced on Thursday.

Season nine, which starts in 2023, is the beginning of the Gen3 era with more powerful and efficient cars and new financial regulations for fairness and sustainability.

ABT, who will take the vacant 12th licence, said it had secured a powertrain supply from an unidentified manufacturer and would compete as a privately-entered team.

“Formula E has always had a big place in our hearts and we have never made a secret of the fact that we want to be back,” said ABT's Hans-Juergen Abt.

The German team are one of the sport's most successful, winning the first Formula E race in Beijing in 2014 and the drivers' title in 2017 with Brazilian Lucas di Grassi, as well as the team crown in 2018.

They were partnered by Audi from 2017 until last year when the German carmaker withdrew.

Seven manufacturers have so far confirmed their entries for season nine: DS, Jaguar, Mahindra, Maserati, NIO, Nissan and Porsche.

Champions Mercedes are leaving at the end of the current campaign.

Reuters

MORE:

SABC set to broadcast 2022 Simola Hillclimb action

Despite the advent of online streaming, people refusing to pay their TV licences and a reported R600m revenue loss since 2020, the SABC still manages ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Matt Kenseth tops NASCAR Hall of Fame 2023 class

Driver Matt Kenseth was selected on his first time on the ballot and highlights the NASCAR Hall of Fame 2023 class.
Motoring
6 hours ago

F1 race director Wittich on duty in Miami after Covid-19 scare

Niels Wittich is in place as Formula One's race director for this weekend's inaugural Miami Grand Prix after a positive test for Covid-19 raised ...
Motoring
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. This is how much you'll pay for the new Ineos Grenadier in SA New Models
  2. SA is most dangerous country to drive in, claims survey news
  3. This is what it costs to fill some of SA's most popular vehicles Features
  4. It's time to Go: Datsun is dead news
  5. The price of petrol might be dropping but other fuel increases will hit South ... news

Latest Videos

Mapping the final moments before Hillary Gardee's murder
WATCH | Hillary Gardee murder: What we know so far