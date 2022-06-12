×

Motorsport

Toyota win Le Mans for fifth year in a row

12 June 2022 - 16:30 By Reuters
The No.8 Toyota Gazoo Racing GR010 Hybrid of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa in action at the Le Mans 24 Hours Race on June 11, 2022 in Le Mans, France.
Image: James Moy Photography/Getty Images

Toyota won the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the fifth year in a row on Sunday with New Zealand's Brendon Hartley taking the chequered flag to become a triple champion.

Swiss driver Sebastien Buemi, now a four-times winner of the world's greatest endurance race, and Japanese first timer Ryo Hirakawa shared the overall victory in the number eight GR010 hybrid hypercar.

The number seven Toyota, crewed by last year's winners Mike Conway of Britain, Japan's Kamui Kobayashi and Argentina's Jose Maria Lopez, secured the one-two finish in the 90th edition of the race at the Sarthe circuit in north-west France.

Glickenhaus Racing's number 709 car was third with Britain's Richard Westbrook, French driver Franck Mailleux and American Ryan Briscoe. 

