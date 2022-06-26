×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Bagnaia wins Dutch MotoGP as Quartararo crashes twice

26 June 2022 - 15:10 By Reuters
Francesco Bagnaia celebrates on his Ducati after winning the Dutch MotoGP.
Francesco Bagnaia celebrates on his Ducati after winning the Dutch MotoGP.
Image: ANP via Getty Images

Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati led from start to finish to win the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday for his third victory of the season as world championship leader Fabio Quartararo crashed twice.

Marco Bezzecchi of the VR46 Racing Team came second for his maiden podium and Aprilia's Maverick Vinales was third, his first podium since last year's Dutch Grand Prix at the TT Circuit Assen – also known as the "Cathedral of Speed".

Quartararo was competing for second place with Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro when contact on a risky overtaking move on lap five caused the Yamaha rider to fall but he managed to rejoin the race at the back of the field.

The collision also dropped Espargaro – who regained control but was forced off the track – down to 15th by the time he recovered as the top two riders in the championship standings lost ground.

Yamaha's race got worse as Franco Morbidelli also lost control at the same turn before Quartararo crashed for a second time when he lost grip on his rear tyre and a highside threw him over the handlebars on to the tarmac.

The Frenchman was visibly in pain but he was able to get up and walk away while Espargaro slowly picked off riders to move up the standings, even as rain threatened to add to the chaos towards the end of the race.

A podium finish was too much to ask of Espargaro but he finished fourth after a sensational final lap during which he overtook Red Bull KTM's Brad Binder and Ducati's Jack Miller in the final chicane.

SA's Brad Binder finished fifth. His brother Darryn Binder did not finish.

Bagnaia sets Assen lap record to take pole position for Dutch MotoGP

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia set an all-time lap record at the Assen circuit to claim his second straight MotoGP pole this season at the Dutch Grand ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Gasly to stay at AlphaTauri for 2023 F1 season

Pierre Gasly will remain with AlphaTauri for the 2023 season, the Formula 1 team announced on Friday.
Motoring
1 day ago

Bentley is bringing its Le Mans-winning Speed Six back to life

Bentley announced on Friday that it will be building 12 continuation models of its revered Speed Six that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans sports car ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Isuzu D-Max impresses with space and comfort Reviews
  2. Updated VW T-Roc to retail in Mzansi from July New Models
  3. WATCH | Train crashes into car transporter, sends Audi flying news
  4. FIRST DRIVE | The 2022 Hyundai i20 N-Line is for low-speed amusement Reviews
  5. WATCH | The new Ford Raptor in action Features

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'