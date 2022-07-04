Six times the Formula One halo saved the day

The halo is a driver crash-protection system used in open-wheel racing series. The carbon-fibre covered titanium shield has been in use since the 2018 season and despite initial criticism from some corners, it has become the saving grace of many drivers, the latest being Guanyu Zhou. The Chinese Alfa Romeo team driver bore the biggest brunt of a multiple car crash at the start of this past weekend’s British GP.

His Alfa Romeo flipped upside down and skidded across the gravel, ending up wedged sideways between a tyre wall and metal fence. Zhou was unhurt and later posted a selfie on Twitter saying the “halo saved me today”.

Incidences that motivated F1’s governing body to look into further safety reinforcements are plentiful, including and not limited to three-time champion Ayrton Senna’s fatal crash in 1994 at Imola, and at the 2009 Hungarian Grand Prix where a metal spring fell off one of the Brawn GP cars and hit Ferrari driver Felipe Massa on the helmet, fracturing his skull.

A few days before the Massa incident, Henry Surtees died in a Formula Two race when a tyre struck him in the head, forcing him to crash into a barrier. Rubens Barrichello at the time said he was worried about the future and feared for the safety of everyone. “It is not a coincidence that something happened now,” he said. “Something needs to be done.”

INCIDENT 2

Tadasuke Makino’s halo was struck by fellow Japanese driver Nirei Fukuzumi’s car in a Formula 2 race at Circuit de Catalunya, Spain in 2018.