×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Bloodhound land speed record project is going green

07 July 2022 - 15:56
Phuti Mpyane Senior motoring writer

The current land speed record of 1,228km/h was set by Andy Green in October 1997 in the Thrust SSC (supersonic car)...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. FNB announces fuel hike relief for nearly 3.4-million customers news
  2. SA automakers face extinction unless they go electric news
  3. Why Volkswagen buyers get a Lamborghini for free news
  4. All pro, no con: Proton returns to SA with new SUVs news
  5. The new Volkswagen Amarok is being unveiled this week New Models

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths