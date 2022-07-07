F1 team Alfa Romeo launches its own YouTube series

Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen is launching a new docu-series called Beyond the Visible that gives a glimpse behind the scenes of the team’s Formula One operations.

Created by Lunartic Productions and released on YouTube in five monthly instalments with two bonus shows at the end, each of the cinematic-style episodes focuses on different storylines of the 2022 F1 season.

The show gives the public access to the inner workings of the team, giving insight into the jobs of hundreds of engineers, designers, managers and drivers who tirelessly pour their energies into the pursuit of perfection, says Alfa Romeo.