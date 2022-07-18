×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Rovanpera wins again in Estonia to stretch championship lead

18 July 2022 - 07:32 By Reuters
Kalle Rovanpera, right, and Jonne Halttunen celebrate winning the FIA World Rally Championship Estonia on July 17 2022 in Tallinn.
Kalle Rovanpera, right, and Jonne Halttunen celebrate winning the FIA World Rally Championship Estonia on July 17 2022 in Tallinn.
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images

Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera won in Estonia for the second year in a row on Sunday to take another big step towards becoming rallying's youngest world champion.

The 21-year-old Finn, who last year in Estonia became the youngest driver to win a round of the championship, has won five of the last six rallies with Estonia the seventh of a scheduled 13 events.

Rovanpera dominated the gravel event to finish just over a minute ahead of second-placed team mate Elfyn Evans and stretch his championship lead over Hyundai's Thierry Neuville to 83 points.

Estonia's 2019 world champion Ott Tanak finished third for Hyundai in the gravel event, with Neuville fourth after struggling at the end with a foggy windscreen.

"It was a difficult weekend but we drove really well," said Rovanpera.

He also took five bonus points for winning the wet and muddy final stage, with Evans second and Norwegian Andreas Mikkelsen third in a Skoda.

Toyota's Esapekka Lappi and Takamoto Katsuta took two and one bonus points respectively.

The next rally is in Finland from August 4 to 7.

F1 to have tougher roll hoop tests after Zhou crash

The roll hoop in Zhou's Alfa Romeo ripped off during his crash in the British GP
Motoring
2 days ago

Ricciardo says he's staying at McLaren despite struggles

The Australian has struggled at the former champions and been consistently out-performed by his younger teammate Lando Norris
Motoring
4 days ago

Suzuki to exit MotoGP after agreement with Dorna

The team will support riders Álex Rins and 2020 world champion Joan Mir until the end of the season
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Toyota’s large and luxurious Crown is coming to SA New Models
  2. AA expects some relief at the fuel pumps in August — at last news
  3. SA’s top-10 fuel sipping cars for under R250,000 Features
  4. Large family? Here are SA's most affordable seven-seaters Features
  5. The world’s most comfortable back seat is found inside this Bentley SUV news

Latest Videos

'I tried to hide behind crates' : Man who was shot 7 times in Soweto tavern ...
Faces of tragedy: Families of Soweto tavern shooting victims describe ...