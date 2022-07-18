Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera won in Estonia for the second year in a row on Sunday to take another big step towards becoming rallying's youngest world champion.
The 21-year-old Finn, who last year in Estonia became the youngest driver to win a round of the championship, has won five of the last six rallies with Estonia the seventh of a scheduled 13 events.
Rovanpera dominated the gravel event to finish just over a minute ahead of second-placed team mate Elfyn Evans and stretch his championship lead over Hyundai's Thierry Neuville to 83 points.
Estonia's 2019 world champion Ott Tanak finished third for Hyundai in the gravel event, with Neuville fourth after struggling at the end with a foggy windscreen.
"It was a difficult weekend but we drove really well," said Rovanpera.
He also took five bonus points for winning the wet and muddy final stage, with Evans second and Norwegian Andreas Mikkelsen third in a Skoda.
Toyota's Esapekka Lappi and Takamoto Katsuta took two and one bonus points respectively.
The next rally is in Finland from August 4 to 7.
Rovanpera wins again in Estonia to stretch championship lead
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images
Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera won in Estonia for the second year in a row on Sunday to take another big step towards becoming rallying's youngest world champion.
The 21-year-old Finn, who last year in Estonia became the youngest driver to win a round of the championship, has won five of the last six rallies with Estonia the seventh of a scheduled 13 events.
Rovanpera dominated the gravel event to finish just over a minute ahead of second-placed team mate Elfyn Evans and stretch his championship lead over Hyundai's Thierry Neuville to 83 points.
Estonia's 2019 world champion Ott Tanak finished third for Hyundai in the gravel event, with Neuville fourth after struggling at the end with a foggy windscreen.
"It was a difficult weekend but we drove really well," said Rovanpera.
He also took five bonus points for winning the wet and muddy final stage, with Evans second and Norwegian Andreas Mikkelsen third in a Skoda.
Toyota's Esapekka Lappi and Takamoto Katsuta took two and one bonus points respectively.
The next rally is in Finland from August 4 to 7.
F1 to have tougher roll hoop tests after Zhou crash
Ricciardo says he's staying at McLaren despite struggles
Suzuki to exit MotoGP after agreement with Dorna
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos