Ferrari's Sainz takes a grid drop for French GP

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will take a penalty of at least 10 places on Sunday's French Grand Prix starting grid, Formula One stewards said.

The Spaniard, whose engine went up in flames at the previous race in Austria, started Friday practice at Le Castellet with a new control electronics in his car's power unit, triggering a 10-place penalty.

Ferrari could still change more elements of the power unit, adding to the drop.

Sainz, winner in Britain on July 3, is fourth in the championship but 75 points behind Red Bull's overall leader Max Verstappen.

Ferrari are chasing their third successive win this weekend after Charles Leclerc followed up Sainz's Silverstone victory by winning in Austria.