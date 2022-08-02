×

Motorsport

Oscar Piastri to join Esteban Ocon at Alpine in 2023

02 August 2022 - 19:26 By Reuters
Oscar Piastri will drive for Alpine next season after Fernando Alonso's decision to join Aston Martin.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Alpine Formula One team have promoted their reserve driver Oscar Piastri to a race seat from 2023, the team said on Tuesday, as the Australian replaces Aston Martin-bound Fernando Alonso.

Reigning Formula Two champion Piastri will race alongside Esteban Ocon starting from 2023 after twice F1 champion Alonso signed a multi-year deal with Aston Martin on Monday.

"Oscar is a bright and rare talent. We are proud to have nurtured and supported him through the difficult pathways of the junior formulae," team principal Otmar Szafnauer said.

Alonso will be racing for Aston Martin next season following Sebastian Vettel's decision to retire from the sport at the end of the season.

