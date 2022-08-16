×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

WATCH | A lap of Aldo Scribante in a Toyota GR Yaris Cup car

16 August 2022 - 14:25
Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer

It’s been a long time coming, but here finally is some in-car footage of me piloting the TimesLIVE GR Yaris around Aldo Scribante during qualifying for the third round of the 2022 Toyota GR Cup.

Filmed using a Garmin Catalyst driving performance optimiser, this clip is of my fastest lap of the session — a 1:11.270 (clocked as a 1:11.263 by the track’s official timing equipment) that put me second on the grid for the start of the day’s first heat. 

MORE

TimesLIVE triumphs in Toyota GR Cup duel in East London

The fifth round of the Toyota GR Cup didn't get off to a great start, to be honest. Sure, I'd comfortably managed to be the second fastest journalist ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Catching up with the Toyota GR Cup

It was back in February when I announced that I was one of six local motoring scribes picked to compete in the newly formed Toyota GR Cup.
Motoring
1 month ago

WATCH | Behind the scenes of the 2022 Toyota GR Cup

Join Ignition TV as they take an in-depth look at the Toyota GR Cup: an exciting one-make series that pushes the brand's feisty GR Yaris to its limit ...
Motoring
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. September expected to bring more fuel price relief news
  2. FIRST DRIVE | New Range Rover is a model of all-road sophistication New Models
  3. Audi’s ultra-fast EV chargers are live: here's where you can find them news
  4. FIRST DRIVE | We get behind the wheel of the all-new Ford Ranger First Drives
  5. Mike Tyson’s Ferrari F50 goes on auction news

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women