×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Alonso felt more 'wanted' by Aston Martin than Alpine

26 August 2022 - 09:05 By Reuters
Fernando Alonso during a press conference at the Spa-Francrochamps race track in the run-up to the Belgian Grand Prix.
Fernando Alonso during a press conference at the Spa-Francrochamps race track in the run-up to the Belgian Grand Prix.
Image: ANP via Getty Images

Fernando Alonso has defended his shock move to Aston Martin for next season, saying on Thursday that he felt more wanted by the Silverstone-based Formula One team than current employers Alpine.

The 41-year-old Spaniard kicked the silly season into high gear after last month’s Hungarian Grand Prix when Aston Martin confirmed him as replacement for retiring four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Alonso had been expected to stay at Renault-owned Alpine, the team with whom he won his two titles in 2005 and 2006 and made his Formula One comeback last year.

"We were moving around in different things and we were not maybe agreeing on the principles," he told reporters at the Belgian Grand Prix," he said.

"It’s not only what you agree in terms of duration of the contract, it’s just also the trust that you feel and how you feel wanted in a place. I felt that it was the right decision to move to Aston because they seemed to really want me and appreciated every performance I was putting in the last two years."

McLaren failed to get the most out of Ricciardo, says Vettel

McLaren failed to get the most out of Daniel Ricciardo, whose talents will ultimately shine through, former teammate and four-time Formula One world ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

The oldest driver on the grid is 10th in the standings, having scored nine times in 13 races. He swaps a team that is fourth in the championship for one that is second-bottom.

Aston Martin, owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, have big ambitions and are investing heavily in infrastructure, facilities and people.

Alonso, who has agreed a multiyear deal, was understood to be unhappy with the length of the extension offered by Alpine.

The French manufacturer had planned to loan Australian reserve and Formula Two champion Oscar Piastri to Williams but that all changed when Alonso announced his move. The 21-year-old was immediately announced as the Spaniard's replacement but then said he would not drive for Alpine next season and is now expected to join McLaren.

Alonso, who is friends with Piastri’s manager and former F1 racer Mark Webber, said he was as surprised as anybody by the Australian’s snub of Alpine.

The Spaniard also said he informed senior figures in the team of his departure before it was announced, suggesting principal Otmar Szafnauer, who said he found out about the move from Aston Martin’s press release, was kept out of the loop. 

READ MORE:

Norris has no sympathy for departing Ricciardo

McLaren's Lando Norris says he has no sympathy for teammate Daniel Ricciardo after the Australian's split from the former champions was announced ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Vettel criticises F1 boss for comment about women drivers

Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel criticised Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali on Thursday for saying he doubted the sport ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

Leclerc bids to give Ferrari a lift when the lights go out at Spa this weekend

Charles Leclerc will be hoping to revive Ferrari's spirits when he returns to the scene of his first Formula One victory in Sunday's Belgian Grand ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge sells out in Mzansi after 24 hours New Models
  2. Mike Tyson’s former Ferrari F50 sells for nearly R80m news
  3. What you can expect to see at this weekend's Festival of Motoring news
  4. Used-car prices surge as chip shortage squeezes supply news
  5. September expected to bring more fuel price relief news

Latest Videos

How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court