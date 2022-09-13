Marquez to return to racing at Aragon MotoGP, says Honda

Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will return to racing at this weekend's Aragon Grand Prix after recovering from surgery and conducting successful tests on the bike, his team Honda said on Tuesday.

The Spaniard had surgery on a troublesome right arm in June, missing the last six races as a result, but he completed two days of testing in Misano, which gave the team and the Spaniard hope of returning to racing.

Marquez has had problems since he broke his arm at the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix and has had multiple operations since then. He had not competed since the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello in May.

“Since undergoing a successful fourth operation on his right humerus, the eight-time world champion has followed the strict guidance of his medical team to facilitate a full recovery,” Honda said in a statement.