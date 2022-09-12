×

Motorsport

Alex Albon suffered respiratory failure after surgery

12 September 2022 - 17:32 By Reuters
Albon withdrew on Saturday from the Italian Grand Prix after feeling unwell and was diagnosed with appendicitis.
Image: Peter J Fox/Getty Images

Formula One driver Alex Albon is recovering from respiratory failure after a weekend appendectomy.

Williams Racing said the 26-year-old spent time in intensive care on a ventilator at a hospital in Monza, Italy.

Albon came off the ventilator on Sunday and the team said he should return home on Tuesday.

“Following surgery, Alex suffered with unexpected post-operative anaesthetic complications which led to respiratory failure, a known but uncommon complication,” the team said. “He was re-intubated and transferred to intensive care for support.”

Albon has made “excellent progress” and is focused on “recovery and preparation” for the Singapore GP on September 30, according to Williams Racing.

Albon is 19th in the F1 season standings.

