Motorsport

Verstappen wins US GP as Red Bull take constructors' crown

23 October 2022 - 23:07 By Reuters
Race winner Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the US F1 Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Race winner Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the US F1 Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Max Verstappen won the US Grand Prix on Sunday as his Red Bull team secured the Formula One constructors' world championship a day after the death of their billionaire owner Dietrich Mateschitz.

The title, clinched with three races to spare, ended an eight-year streak of domination by Mercedes who had seven-times Lewis Hamilton finish second on Sunday after leading with 15 laps to go.

The title was Red Bull's first since 2013, when they completed a fourth successive title double with Germany's Sebastian Vettel at the end of the sport's V8 era.

Ferrari needed to score 19 points more than Red Bull at the Circuit of the Americas but Charles Leclerc was the Italian team's sole finisher in third place. Verstappen's win was his 13th of the season, equalling the Formula One record.

Toyota seal WRC manufacturers' title with Ogier win in Spain

Toyota completed a world rally championship double for the second year in a row on Sunday with Frenchman Sebastien Ogier winning the penultimate ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Bagnaia wins in Malaysia to all but seal MotoGP world title

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia produced a near-flawless display to win the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday and take a massive step towards his maiden ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

Pitt briefs team bosses as F1 movie picks up speed

Formula One executives and team bosses were briefed by Brad Pitt at the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Friday as plans for a movie based on the ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. The new Funky FE-1 is set to be South Africa's cheapest electric car New Models
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV takes a look at the 2022 Haval H6 Hybrid New Models
  3. Motorists should prepare for fuel price increases in November, warns AA news
  4. FIRST DRIVE | 2022 Mahindra XUV 300 is an affordable and safe pick First Drives
  5. Sainz on pole in Austin as F1 mourns Red Bull's Mateschitz Motorsport

Latest Videos

IN FULL | Ramaphosa on repercussions of state capture report
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up