Motorsport

Ferrari F1 team boss Binotto to quit, Il Corriere says

26 November 2022 - 13:00 By Reuters
It is claimed that Ferrari F1 boss Binotto is quitting the team.
It is claimed that Ferrari F1 boss Binotto is quitting the team.
Image: Reuters

Ferrari's Formula One team boss Mattia Binotto has decided to quit, daily Corriere della Sera said on its website on Friday, citing a loss of confidence by chair John Elkann.

A spokesperson for Scuderia Ferrari said the company did not comment on speculation.

Binotto, whose contract is set to expire at the end of 2023, and Ferrari are discussing the terms of his early departure, Corriere reported, adding an announcement was expected soon.

Among the options for Binotto's replacement under consideration is Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna taking his role on an interim basis, Corriere said.

Earlier this month, Ferrari dismissed as “totally without foundation” media reports in Italy, including by Corriere della Sera, that Binotto would be replaced at the end of the season by Frederic Vasseur, team principal of Alfa Romeo, operated by Sauber.

Ferrari won four races in 2022 but their early season promise fell away due to mechanical unreliability, strategy errors and driver mistakes. Ferrari ended the season second overall in the constructors' standings.

Binotto has spent his whole career at Maranello and was appointed team boss in January 2019, replacing Maurizio Arrivabene.

READ MORE

Ferrari denies reports that F1 team boss Mattia Binotto will be axed

Ferrari dismissed as "totally without foundation" media reports in Italy on Tuesday that Formula One team boss Mattia Binotto was set to be replaced ...
Motoring
1 week ago

There is more to life than racing in circles, says retired Vettel

Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel said there was more to life than "racing in circles" as he brought the curtain down on his Formula One ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Verstappen wins season-ending Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

Double world champion Max Verstappen signed off on a dominant 2022 Formula One campaign with a record-extending 15th win of the year in Sunday’s ...
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | New BMW X7 is the king of the road First Drives
  2. New Beijing X55 hits South African market with attractive style, pricing New Models
  3. VW Polo at risk of being scrapped due to strict new anti-pollution laws news
  4. This rare BMW E30 325iS 'Gusheshe' is creating a pre-auction stir news
  5. The best places to renew your car licence news

Latest Videos

‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury
Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK