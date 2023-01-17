Motorsport

F1 calendar reduced to 23 races after Chinese GP replacement scrapped

17 January 2023 - 14:42 By Reuters
Formula One has decided not to replace the Chinese GP, bringing the 2023 calendar down to 23 races in total.
Image: Charles Coates/Getty Images

Formula One will have 23 races this season, still a record and one more than last year, after deciding not to replace the cancelled Chinese Grand Prix on the calendar.

The race in Shanghai, originally scheduled for April 16 as the fourth of 24 rounds, was axed last month for the fourth year in a row due to strict local measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Formula One had said then that it was assessing alternative options, with various venues touted in the media, including Portugal's Portimao circuit that was used as a replacement in 2020 and 2021 for races cancelled during the pandemic.

“Formula One can confirm the 2023 season will consist of 23 races. All existing race dates on the calendar remain unchanged,” the sport said on Tuesday.

