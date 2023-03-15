Motorsport

Austria is staying on the F1 calendar until 2027

15 March 2023 - 18:31 By Reuters
Austria will continue to host Formula One until 2027 after signing a four-year contract extension, both sides said on Wednesday.

The Austrian Grand Prix returned to Formula One in 2014 and the last race of the current agreement was set to be held on July 2.

“The Austrian Grand Prix brings together the perfect mix of a challenging track, high-speed racing, and a beautiful venue for our fans, so I am delighted that we will be coming back to the Red Bull Ring, until at least 2027 under this new agreement,” Formula One president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

