Ford is considering offering petrol-powered vehicles and hybrids beyond 2030 in Europe, a change from its initial plan for an all-electric lineup in the region, the Detroit carmaker said on Thursday.
The company had in 2021 outlined plans for an all electric lineup for Europe by the end of the decade.
"As EV adoption in Europe has slowed, we believe we need to offer our customers ICE (internal combustion engine) and hybrid vehicle options beyond 2030," Ford said in a statement to Reuters.
Ford, which is closely monitoring the situation, said it would adapt as necessary.
Hybrid vehicles, which bridge the gap between petrol-powered vehicles and EVs, have experienced a surge in demand over the past year, prompting carmakers to scale back on their drive to go electric.
A lack of charging infrastructure in Europe has also deterred some buyers from switching over to EVs.
Still, global carmakers are working to shift their petrol-powered lineups to all electric power eventually as they come under pressure to cut vehicle emissions.
Ford mulls offering petrol-powered vehicles, hybrids in Europe beyond 2030
