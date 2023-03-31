Aston Martin's Alonso fastest in rain-soaked second Australian GP practise

Fernando Alonso topped the time sheets for Aston Martin in a rain-hit second free practise at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday after Formula One champion Max Verstappen was quickest in the dry first session.
Alonso was quick out of the garage before the rain came to post a lap of one minute and 18.887 seconds, nearly half a second clear of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.
Red Bull's Verstappen was third quickest ahead of Mercedes' George Russell but caution took priority over pace in the conditions.
Lewis Hamilton, second fastest in the first session, posted the 13th fastest lap in the second and spent much of it in the garage as engineers tinkered with his car's suspension.
Verstappen and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz almost collided in traffic as cars jammed the track before the rain, but Lando Norris was first to come to grief when the weather changed as he slid his McLaren into grass and gravel at turn one.
Verstappen earlier topped an eventful first session under blue skies, lapping in one minute, 18.790 seconds, nearly half a second quicker than second fastest Hamilton.
Two red flags disrupted the session.
It was halted midway through due to a GPS failure, which organisers said made teams unable to monitor car positions and closing speeds.
The second red flag cut the session short by a few minutes as Williams rookie Logan Sargeant came to a halt on trackside grass with an apparent power failure.
Sargeant did not emerge from the Williams garage to post a lap in the second session.
Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez was third quickest, with Alonso fourth.
Verstappen finished the session with a bit of drama, taking a big spin at turn four to ruin his tyres.
Leclerc and Sainz were fifth and sixth quickest with Norris seventh.
Alpine's Pierre Gasly was eighth fastest ahead of Russell.
Home hero and McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri was 12th in the first session and 14th in the second.
Haas's Kevin Magnussen, the slowest of the 20 cars in the first session, skidded into the gravel, while AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda also locked up at high speed to take a big slide through gravel midway through.
Aston Martin's Alonso fastest in rain-soaked second Australian GP practise
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
