Ferrari have made a step forward, says Leclerc

Ferrari have made a step forward but Formula One champions Red Bull are still the team to beat, Charles Leclerc said after finishing second in the first sprint race of the season on Saturday.

The Monegasque started on pole position in Baku, and will do so again on Sunday's main Azerbaijan Grand Prix, but was unable to prevent Mexican Sergio Perez from winning and taking the full eight points.

Red Bull's double world champion and series leader Max Verstappen was third, beaten by someone other than his team mate for the first time this year.

Leclerc's seven point haul was still more than he had taken from the first three rounds of the season and gave him hope for the future.

"It confirms a little bit what we thought: the Red Bull still has the upper hand in the race. But we, again, must not forget how far we were behind on race pace two races ago," he told reporters.