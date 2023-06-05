Kyle Busch storms to victory at Enjoy Illinois 300

Kyle Busch had a strong car for most of the race and maintained the lead on a late restart to win the Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday at Madison, Illinois.
Busch kept the lead spot by running along the outside for the final laps.
“This one is pretty cool,” Busch said.
Busch's 63rd career victory marked his first at World Wide Technology Raceway. It also was basically a hometown victory for Busch crew chief Randall Burnett, who is from nearby Fenton, Missouri.
Busch finished ahead of Denny Hamlin, who passed Kyle Larson. Joey Logano moved into third place, followed by Larson and Martin Truex Jr.
There were 11 cautions and a long weather-related delay, meaning the race ended more than 5 1/2 hours after its start.
Busch led for 121 laps. That's the most in a race for a Richard Childress Racing driver in 10 years.
“That was pretty awesome to sit on the pole, lead a lot of laps and have my guys do such a great job was pretty phenomenal for us,” Busch said.
A late caution stemming from Bubba Wallace going into the wall meant the race was extended from 240 laps to 243. That didn't faze Busch, who won for the third time this year.
Busch has won three or more Cup races in 11 different years.
Busch, who was the fast qualifier, moved to the lead ahead of Larson with 56 laps to go. Fourteen laps later, there was a red flag because of fluid on the track from Noah Gragson's car.
Just five laps into the race, the red flag came out because of lightning in the area and a delay of about two hours followed.
There were only two lead changes for the first two stages, but that changed drastically late in the race. There were five different drivers running at the front during the race.
Ryan Blaney, who won Monday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway to end a 59-race winless stretch, took the lead on the 61st lap.
Through two stages, only two drivers ever held the lead. Busch led at the end of the first stage, marking his first stage victory of 2023. Blaney led at the end of the second stage.
The Nos. 6-10 finishers were Blaney, Daniel Suarez, William Byron, Michael McDowell and Kevin Harvick.
The runner-up finish was rewarding for Hamlin, who was involved in a late wreck less than a week ago.
“I obviously feel a lot better than I did last week at this time (right after the race),” Hamlin said.
Sunday's race involved a pit road accident that resulted in Thomas Hatcher, who is on Erik Jones' pit crew, being transported to a local-area medical facility.
Brad Keselowski started a Cup Series race for the 500th time. It didn't go well, as engine trouble resulted in him being lapped late in the first stage.
Carson Hocevar, making his Cup Series debut, didn't make it halfway through the race before brake problems did him in.
“I was running 16th,” he said. “So surreal, first time ever. I thought we were going to have a good day and be in a good spot.”
Though Hocevar finished last among 36 entries, he still cherished the experience.
“I thought it was great,” Hocevar said. “I had a blast. Just so thankful for the opportunity.”
Kyle Busch storms to victory at Enjoy Illinois 300
Image: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Kyle Busch had a strong car for most of the race and maintained the lead on a late restart to win the Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday at Madison, Illinois.
Busch kept the lead spot by running along the outside for the final laps.
“This one is pretty cool,” Busch said.
Busch's 63rd career victory marked his first at World Wide Technology Raceway. It also was basically a hometown victory for Busch crew chief Randall Burnett, who is from nearby Fenton, Missouri.
Busch finished ahead of Denny Hamlin, who passed Kyle Larson. Joey Logano moved into third place, followed by Larson and Martin Truex Jr.
There were 11 cautions and a long weather-related delay, meaning the race ended more than 5 1/2 hours after its start.
Busch led for 121 laps. That's the most in a race for a Richard Childress Racing driver in 10 years.
“That was pretty awesome to sit on the pole, lead a lot of laps and have my guys do such a great job was pretty phenomenal for us,” Busch said.
A late caution stemming from Bubba Wallace going into the wall meant the race was extended from 240 laps to 243. That didn't faze Busch, who won for the third time this year.
Busch has won three or more Cup races in 11 different years.
Busch, who was the fast qualifier, moved to the lead ahead of Larson with 56 laps to go. Fourteen laps later, there was a red flag because of fluid on the track from Noah Gragson's car.
Just five laps into the race, the red flag came out because of lightning in the area and a delay of about two hours followed.
There were only two lead changes for the first two stages, but that changed drastically late in the race. There were five different drivers running at the front during the race.
Ryan Blaney, who won Monday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway to end a 59-race winless stretch, took the lead on the 61st lap.
Through two stages, only two drivers ever held the lead. Busch led at the end of the first stage, marking his first stage victory of 2023. Blaney led at the end of the second stage.
The Nos. 6-10 finishers were Blaney, Daniel Suarez, William Byron, Michael McDowell and Kevin Harvick.
The runner-up finish was rewarding for Hamlin, who was involved in a late wreck less than a week ago.
“I obviously feel a lot better than I did last week at this time (right after the race),” Hamlin said.
Sunday's race involved a pit road accident that resulted in Thomas Hatcher, who is on Erik Jones' pit crew, being transported to a local-area medical facility.
Brad Keselowski started a Cup Series race for the 500th time. It didn't go well, as engine trouble resulted in him being lapped late in the first stage.
Carson Hocevar, making his Cup Series debut, didn't make it halfway through the race before brake problems did him in.
“I was running 16th,” he said. “So surreal, first time ever. I thought we were going to have a good day and be in a good spot.”
Though Hocevar finished last among 36 entries, he still cherished the experience.
“I thought it was great,” Hocevar said. “I had a blast. Just so thankful for the opportunity.”
READ MORE
Verstappen reigns in Spain to build on F1 championship lead
Neuville takes his first win of the WRC season in Sardinia
NASCAR suspends Chase Elliott for one race after wrecking Denny Hamlin
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos