De Vries heading to Harvard after losing F1 seat

11 August 2023 - 14:51 By Reuters
Nyck de Vries lasted just 10 races, without scoring a point, before being replaced at the Red Bull-owned team in July.
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images

Dutch driver Nyck de Vries is heading to Harvard to study negotiation and leadership after losing his AlphaTauri Formula One seat to Australian Daniel Ricciardo.

The 28-year-old lasted just 10 races, without scoring a point, before being replaced at the Red Bull-owned team in July.

"I've never studied before in my life. In fact, I didn't even finish high school," he told the www.racingnews365.com website on Friday.

"But in September I'm going to take a course at Harvard. Negotiation and leadership, a little bit of studying, more because I just like it now that I have some time and the interest to learn other things."

De Vries was previously a reserve for Mercedes, whose team boss Toto Wolff is an executive fellow and guest lecturer at Harvard Business School.

The Austrian has helped teach MBA students a case study led by Harvard Business School professor Anita Elberse entitled "Toto Wolff and the Mercedes Formula One Team".

De Vries is not the only ex-F1 driver to be heading back to school.

Former Williams driver Nicholas Latifi announced last month he was starting an MBA course at the London Business School.

