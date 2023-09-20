Motorsport

Lawson aiming for a strong showing at familiar Suzuka

20 September 2023 - 15:32 By Reuters
Lawson scored his first F1 points with ninth in Singapore last Sunday.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Stand-in Liam Lawson is hoping for another strong weekend with AlphaTauri when he returns to familiar Suzuka for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

The 21-year-old New Zealander, who will be racing for the fourth time in place of injured Australian Daniel Ricciardo at the Red Bull-owned team, scored his first points with ninth in Singapore last Sunday.

He already has experience of Suzuka from competing in Japanese Super Formula this year.

"I’ve tested and raced there quite a few times and I absolutely love it," he said in a team preview for Sunday's race.

"I’m hoping that we can be strong there, and it helps to know the track reasonably well. I’m expecting it to be very different to drive in a Formula One car, but I’m excited to go there.

"I think, in a Formula One car, it’s one of the best circuits you could drive."

AlphaTauri's other driver Yuki Tsunoda will be the sole Japanese in the race and hoping for third time lucky after failing to start in Italy and then retiring on the opening lap in Singapore.

The team are last in the constructors' championship with only five points.

"Liam will have raced in three grands prix, so he will have more knowledge, and we're expecting a good team performance," said Tsunoda. "The upgrades we introduced in Singapore seem to work, so maybe we can aim for the top 10 or top eight."

