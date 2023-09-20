Australian Formula One rookie Oscar Piastri has signed a contract extension with McLaren to the end of 2026, the team announced on Wednesday.
British team mate Lando Norris last year signed an extension through to the end of 2025, meaning McLaren have a stable line-up for years to come.
“He’s an incredible talent and an asset to the team so it’s fantastic to be committing to each other in the long term,” McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said of Piastri.
“Oscar is already proving what he can do out on track and has been instrumental in the turnaround we’ve had so far this season.”
McLaren extends Piastri’s contract to 2026
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images
