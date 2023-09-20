Motorsport

McLaren extends Piastri’s contract to 2026

20 September 2023 - 12:41 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Oscar Piastri has signed a contract extension with McLaren to the end of 2026.
Oscar Piastri has signed a contract extension with McLaren to the end of 2026.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Australian Formula One rookie Oscar Piastri has signed a contract extension with McLaren to the end of 2026, the team announced on Wednesday.

British team mate Lando Norris last year signed an extension through to the end of 2025, meaning McLaren have a stable line-up for years to come.

“He’s an incredible talent and an asset to the team so it’s fantastic to be committing to each other in the long term,” McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said of Piastri.

“Oscar is already proving what he can do out on track and has been instrumental in the turnaround we’ve had so far this season.”

MORE

Wolff says F1 risks disarray if Massa succeeds in title bid

Formula One risks disarray in the unlikely event of Felipe Massa winning a threatened legal claim for the 2008 world championship, according to ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

How F1 found a breath of fresh air in Singapore

Formula One found fresh air in the heat and humidity of Singapore on Sunday but next weekend's Japanese Grand Prix could provide a reality check for ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Verstappen says Red Bull will be back up to speed at Suzuka

Max Verstappen's record run of 10 wins in a row ended in Singapore on Sunday, but the Formula One leader had no doubt his Red Bull would be back up ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. McLaren extends Piastri’s contract to 2026 Motorsport
  2. CAR CLINIC | The pros and cons of turbocharging, part 2 Features
  3. BMW calls for clarity on UK's zero-emission vehicles policy news
  4. Volvo upgrades its infotainment with video streaming services news
  5. REVIEW | Polo Vivo GT offers style and real driving substance Motoring

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
High winds tear down houses and uproot trees in Gauteng