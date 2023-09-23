Motorsport

Verstappen beats Piastri to Japanese GP pole

23 September 2023 - 10:15 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen (centre) put Red Bull on pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix. McLaren's Oscar Piastra (left) was second and his teammate Lando Norris (right) third.
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen (centre) put Red Bull on pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix. McLaren's Oscar Piastra (left) was second and his teammate Lando Norris (right) third.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday with McLaren's Oscar Piastri joining the Dutch driver on the front row.

McLaren's Lando Norris qualified third with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc fourth.

Mexican Sergio Perez, Verstappen's closest title rival and team mate but a massive 151 points adrift after 15 of 22 rounds, qualified fifth.

Red Bull, whose run of 15 wins in a row ended in Singapore last weekend, are set to retain their constructors' title on Sunday but Verstappen will have to wait until at last the next race in Qatar to seal his third championship.

READ MORE

Verstappen completes Japanese GP practice sweep

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen completed a sweep of Japanese Grand Prix practice on Saturday with McLaren closest on the ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Ricciardo's return to the F1 grid still 'a while away', say AlphaTauri

Daniel Ricciardo's return to the Formula One starting grid may still be some way off as the Australian driver recovers from a broken hand, his ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Alpine want to test Mick Schumacher for endurance team

Renault-owned Alpine are in talks with Mick Schumacher about the German driver competing for them in the Hypercar category of the world endurance ...
Motoring
20 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Verstappen beats Piastri to Japanese GP pole Motorsport
  2. Bezzecchi takes pole at inaugural Indian MotoGP Motorsport
  3. Verstappen completes Japanese GP practice sweep Motorsport
  4. Ricciardo's return to the F1 grid still 'a while away', say AlphaTauri Motorsport
  5. REVIEW | Why the Suzuki Fronx might be a better buy than the Vitara Brezza Motoring

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...