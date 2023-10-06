Motorsport

COMPETITION

WIN Tickets to watch the Toyota GR Cup at Zwartkops

06 October 2023 - 12:02 By TimesLIVE
The Toyota GR Cup is a one-make racing series contested by motoring journalists in near-standard, rear-wheel drive Toyota GR 86 cars.
Image: Supplied

The season finale of this year’s Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Cup takes place at the Zwartkops raceway on October 14, and TimesLIVE and #TGRSA are giving away 10 double tickets for the event.

Each ticket is valued at R150 and includes VIP parking at the circuit, which is located south west of Pretoria.

The Toyota GR Cup is part of the National Extreme Festival, South Africa’s premier track racing series which takes place at circuits across the country. Also on the Zwartkops bill are Global Touring and SupaCup cars, Sunbet ZX10 Masters Cup, Compcare Polo Cup, Investchem Formula 1600 and Mobil 1 V8 Supercars.

The Toyota GR Cup is a one-make racing series contested by motoring journalists in near-standard, rear-wheel drive Toyota GR 86 cars and has produced plenty of action over the season so far. Setshaba Mashigo (ASAMM) clinched the title at the penultimate outing in Cape Town last month, but a close fight for second in the championship will come down to the wire at Zwartkops next Saturday.

With 37 points, Denis Droppa in the TimesLIVE car holds a slim advantage over The Citizen’s Mark Jones and AutoTrader’s Chad Luckhoff, both tied on 36, with Maroela Media’s Brendon Staniforth still firmly in the hunt on 34 points. It is sure to be an exciting season finale with the points so closely stacked.

Sharing the grid with the motoring journalists are the turbocharged GR Yaris all-wheel drive cars driven by youngsters coming up through the motor racing ranks. Both series have proven exciting to watch and the racing is expected to be hard-fought on the tight and twisty Zwartkops circuit.

You and your motorsport-loving bestie can be there on the day to watch the action.

TO ENTER:

To qualify for the lucky draw to win a pair of tickets, send an email to droppad@arena.africa with your name and contact details, and “ToyotaGRCup Competition” in the subject line.

 

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

  • The competition closes at midnight on October 9 2023.
  • This competition is only open to people living in Gauteng, and winners must arrange their own transport to the venue.
  • Employees of Arena Holdings, Toyota South Africa Motors, their advertising agents  and direct families may not enter the competition.
  • Winners will be selected from qualifying entries via lucky draw. The judges' decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.
  • Winners will be notified by via phone call or email.
  • Prizes must be taken up as awarded and cannot be transferred to any other person, sold or converted to cash.

