Toyota SA has launched a first of its kind Gazoo Racing Dealer Zone, located at Motus Toyota Bedfordview in Gauteng. Gazoo Racing is the sporting wing of the brand for GR-badged Toyotas such as the GR Yaris, GR 86, GR Supra, GR Sport Corolla Cross GR-S, Hilux GR-S and Land Cruiser 300 GR-S. The line-up will be joined by the new GR Corolla, due to make its local debut later this month.
This pilot programme aims to bring the “world of GR” to fans and follows the establishment of the GR HQ building at Zwartkops Raceway as part of expanding the GR portfolio in South Africa.
Bespoke shop fitment, a merchandise area, digital features and a race-like environment form the new GR Zone, aimed as a one-stop shop for motoring enthusiasts. The GR Zone will also host specially-trained technical and sales personnel to support guests interacting with the brand for the first time.
The first GR Zone open day will be held on Saturday at Motus Bedfordview. A variety of GR models will be on display alongside official TGR race machinery.
More points are being considered across the country and neighbouring TSAM affiliate markets. This will be an exclusive opportunity and limited to a select few dealers who are strategically located to grow the GR Brand.
Special Zone
SA's first Toyota Gazoo Racing zone launched in Gauteng
It features bespoke decoration, a merchandise area, digital features and will be manned by specially-trained technicians and sales staff
Image: SUPPLIED
