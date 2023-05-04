news

Special Zone

SA's first Toyota Gazoo Racing zone launched in Gauteng

It features bespoke decoration, a merchandise area, digital features and will be manned by specially-trained technicians and sales staff

04 May 2023 - 11:26 By MOTORING REPORTER
The GR Zone will also host specially trained Gazoo Racing technical and sales personnel.
The GR Zone will also host specially trained Gazoo Racing technical and sales personnel.
Image: SUPPLIED

Toyota SA has launched a first of its kind Gazoo Racing Dealer Zone, located at Motus Toyota Bedfordview in Gauteng. Gazoo Racing is the sporting wing of the brand for GR-badged Toyotas such as the GR Yaris, GR 86, GR Supra, GR Sport Corolla Cross GR-S, Hilux GR-S and Land Cruiser 300 GR-S. The line-up will be joined by the new GR Corolla, due to make its local debut later this month.  

This pilot programme aims to bring the “world of GR” to fans and follows the establishment of the GR HQ building at Zwartkops Raceway as part of expanding the GR portfolio in South Africa.

Bespoke shop fitment, a merchandise area, digital features and a race-like environment form the new GR Zone, aimed as a one-stop shop for motoring enthusiasts. The GR Zone will also host specially-trained technical and sales personnel to support guests interacting with the brand for the first time.

The first GR Zone open day will be held on Saturday at Motus Bedfordview. A variety of GR models will be on display alongside official TGR race machinery.

More points are being considered across the country and neighbouring TSAM affiliate markets. This will be an exclusive opportunity and limited to a select few dealers who are strategically located to grow the GR Brand.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

Toyota GR Corolla confirmed for launch in South Africa

The GR Corolla will touch down in South Africa in the second quarter of 2023, Toyota has announced. This latest addition to the Gazoo Racing stable ...
Motoring
1 month ago

WATCH | Drag race: Toyota Hilux vs new Ford Ranger

Hilux GR Sport takes on the Ford Ranger BiTurbo XLT in a 0-100km/h dice.
Motoring
1 month ago

Five fiery Toyota hatchbacks that get us hot under the collar

The starting point to any performance model is weight — little of it. It was Lotus founder Colin Chapman who believed firmly in this ethos, famously ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Back in the hot seat with the Toyota GR Cup

Is strapping yourself into a racing car after a few years like getting back on a bicycle, in that you don't forget how to do it? Very much so, though ...
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. April vehicle sales: South Africa has a new favourite car news
  2. Diesel to drop but petrol to rise at midnight news
  3. Petrol price up in May but diesel down, says AA news
  4. REVIEW | The BMW X1 sDrive18d is a true fuel saver Reviews
  5. These were South Africa’s top selling car brands in April news

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York