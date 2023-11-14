Motorsport

General Motors plans F1 engine supply from 2028

14 November 2023 - 16:44 By Reuters
General Motors' headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, in the US. The carmaker has registered with F1 to become a power unit manufacturer. Stock photo.
Image: lindaparton / 123rf

General Motors has formally registered with Formula One's governing body to provide power units to a proposed Andretti Cadillac team from 2028, the US carmaker announced on Tuesday.

The governing FIA has approved an expression of interest from Andretti to enter as an 11th team, but Formula One is still considering the application.

“We are thrilled our new Andretti Cadillac F1 entry will be powered by a GM power unit,” GM president Mark Reuss said in a statement issued ahead of this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, one of three races in the US.

“With our deep engineering and racing expertise, we’re confident we'll develop a successful power unit for the series, and position Andretti Cadillac as a true works team.

“We will run with the very best, at the highest levels, with passion and integrity that will help elevate the sport for race fans around the world.”

The move will put pressure on Formula One management, whose head Stefano Domenicali has said the decision to expand has to be right for the business.

Most of the existing outfits are opposed to an 11th team diluting their share of the profits. They also argue that a $200m (about R3.68bn) compensation payment to be shared among them is not enough, given teams' current values.

Michael Andretti, son of 1978 world champion Mario, said last month that he was still aiming to enter the championship in 2025 and had a 2023 specification car ready to go in the wind tunnel.

“At the moment it's '25, it could be '26 but we'll see,” he said at the US Grand Prix in Austin.

Formula One will have new engine regulations from 2026, with GM set to be the seventh manufacturer if Andretti secure approval. Mercedes, Ferrari, Renault, Audi, Honda and Red Bull-Ford are already committed.

GM said its development and testing of prototype technology was already under way.

“Engineering a F1 power unit will advance GM’s expertise in areas including electrification, hybrid technology, sustainable fuels, high efficiency internal combustion engines, advanced controls and software systems,” the carmaker said.

Andretti had an agreement with Alpine for an engine for the initial seasons, but Bruno Famin, new boss of that Renault-owned team, said recently the deal had lapsed.

“Technically the agreement went out, but once we get our approval that'll be fixed,” said Andretti. “We're not worried about that.”

