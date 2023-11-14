Las Vegas GP expected to 'shatter' F1 betting records

Saturday's inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix continues to serve as a lightning rod for criticism among sceptics who question everything from the circuit's layout to the 10pm PT (1am ET) start time.
That hasn't tempered the excitement from sportsbooks, with the race through Sin City expected to set records for wagering on a Formula 1 event in the US.
“We are forecasting this race weekend in Las Vegas is easily going to shatter every company record for the sport,” BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost said. “While popularity for automotive sports in the US continues to grow, we believe the activity we are seeing so far around this Las Vegas race is going to take it to a new level.”
Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who has been an outspoken sceptic of the event, is the heavy pre-race favourite at -300 at the book. He has already clinched his third world championship and Red Bull has secured the constructors championship with two races remaining.
McLaren's Lando Norris, who has climbed to fifth in the drivers standings with five podiums in his past six races, has the second shortest odds at +800. Norris is the book's second biggest liability as of Monday, drawing the most total bets on the grid with 15.8% and the second most money at 12.6%.
Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez is being offered at +1,600 with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Perez is the third biggest liability and leads the field with the most bets to finish in the top three at +160.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is being offered at +1800 to win.
The book's biggest liability this week is the only American driver on the grid. Williams' Logan Sargeant has mustered only one point in his rookie season, but his +10,0000 longshot odds have drawn 4.1% of the total bets and 1.0%t of the money wagered on the winner.
The most money has naturally backed Verstappen at 58.6%. The Dutch superstar has won 17 of the 20 races so far this season, including the past five.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images
