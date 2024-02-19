62 cars, 14 manufacturers entered for this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans

At 4pm on June 15, the grandstands of France’s Circuit de la Sarthe will be packed for the start of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, round four of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Sixty-two cars will line up on the grid for this year’s event, including 23 Hypercars, 16 LMP2 prototypes and 23 LMGT3 sports cars. Seven teams make up the reserve list. While the list of 186 drivers is yet to be completed, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) on Monday confirmed 12 of them have previously won the race outright, while three are women.

“The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the most iconic events in the history of motorsport and the traditional focal point of the FIA World Endurance Championship season,” said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“Last year, I had the pleasure of witnessing this fantastic race on the occasion of its centenary, and I’m very much looking forward to this year’s edition, as we celebrate 120 years of the FIA. The entry list looks strong, with 23 Hypercars from nine different manufacturers headlining the 62-car field and 23 LMGT3s promising an ultra-competitive battle in the GT ranks. Endurance racing is in a healthy state and this entry list proves that the right regulatory approach will result in strong interest and competition.”

This is a short breakdown of what you can expect from the three classes.