Motorsport

Verstappen back on top as F1 teams start testing new cars in Bahrain

21 February 2024 - 16:11 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Max Verstappen, winner of a record 19 of 22 races last season, was top of the morning session with a lap quicker than the fastest effort on the first day at the same Sakhir circuit in Bahrain last year.
Max Verstappen, winner of a record 19 of 22 races last season, was top of the morning session with a lap quicker than the fastest effort on the first day at the same Sakhir circuit in Bahrain last year.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen set an ominous pace as Red Bull picked up where they left off on the first day of preseason testing in Bahrain on Wednesday.

Even if the time sheets could be easily dismissed, with teams running different programmes, there was no denying that the new Red Bull already looked a step up from last year’s dominant RB19.

Verstappen was comfortably faster than the quickest lap of the opening day of testing last year, completing 143 laps — two race distances — and wrapping up 1.140 clear of closest rival Lando Norris in the McLaren.

The Dutch driver’s best lap of 1:31.344 under the evening floodlights compared to last year’s opening day best of 1:32.837 at the same circuit.

The sense of business as usual contrasted with the uncertainty surrounding Verstappen’s team boss, Christian Horner, who has denied allegations of inappropriate behaviour levelled against him by a female employee.

Verstappen, who won a record 19 of 22 races last season with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez winning two more, was also top of the morning session in 1:32.548 when he completed 65 laps without any problem.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was second in that one with Fernando Alonso third for Aston Martin and the last driver within a second of Verstappen.

Mercedes had George Russell in the car, whose front wing gained plenty of attention. The Briton lapped sixth-quickest.
Mercedes had George Russell in the car, whose front wing gained plenty of attention. The Briton lapped sixth-quickest.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Australian Oscar Piastri lapped fourth fastest for McLaren, handing over to Norris for the second stint.

Alex Albon of Williams was the first driver to experience any notable problem, stopping his car on track due to a fuel pump problem with 21 minutes remaining of the first session.

Teammate Logan Sargeant had a suspected driveshaft problem later on.

Mercedes had George Russell in their car, whose front wing gained plenty of attention, all day — completing 116 laps — with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton driving on Thursday.

Team boss Toto Wolff said the mood in the team was positive, with Mercedes putting the emphasis on creating a stable platform for development and spending time making changes to the car in the garage.

“We had a filming day yesterday and then some aero running this morning with no relevant lap times,” added the Austrian.

“So far the feedback from the drivers was yes, this is something we can start to work with and that is encouraging.”

Teams have only three days of testing before the season starts in Bahrain next week.

READ MORE:

After Daytona 500, William Byron will no longer be the ‘other guy’

Overlooked and under appreciated. That's the perception that has driven newly crowned Daytona 500 champion William Byron to achievements beyond his ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

Questions hang over Red Bull ahead of Bahrain F1 testing

Red Bull will have plenty of questions hanging over them when Formula One testing starts in Bahrain on Wednesday, with rivals eager to see how their ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Red Bull's new RB20 may have shifted the F1 goalposts again

Formula One teams will go testing with some trepidation in Bahrain next week amid fears Red Bull may have again stolen a march with an aggressive ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Hamilton faces an awkward final year at Mercedes, says Verstappen

Max Verstappen expects his old rival Lewis Hamilton to have an awkward last season at Mercedes before the seven-times world champion switches to ...
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BUDGET 2024 | Godongwana leaves fuel levies alone but increases carbon tax ... news
  2. New GWM Tank 300 rolls into South Africa New Models
  3. Wolff says Antonelli will be in F1, Vowles plays down Williams seat Motorsport
  4. Unpacking the 2024 SA Car of the Year finalists Features
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Uproar in parliament after R100 grant increase | Budget 2024
Load shedding & Transnet caused huge losses | Budget 2024