Motorsport

Hamilton says the bouncing is back and Mercedes have to fix it

09 March 2024 - 09:49 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The seven times Formula One world champion complained that the handling problem, which the team thought had finally gone away, was still plaguing him for the third year in a row.
The seven times Formula One world champion complained that the handling problem, which the team thought had finally gone away, was still plaguing him for the third year in a row.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton called on Mercedes to fix his car after bouncing to eighth place on the grid in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying on Friday.

The seven-time Formula One world champion complained that the handling problem, which the team thought had finally gone away, was still plaguing him for the third year in a row.

“It was similar to previous years. There are so many elements of this car which are better, but we are being hindered with the bouncing we have,” the Briton, who is joining Ferrari next year, told Sky Sports.

“We made some changes overnight and this morning the car felt so much better. I was regaining this confidence again then when we get to qualifying it disappeared again.

“We've tried every set-up change and we can't get rid of it. It's difficult to explain it,” added the sport's most successful driver of all time. “We had some bouncing in Bahrain but nowhere near as intense as here.”

Hamilton almost failed to make the final top 10 shoot-out and said he really struggled in the first superfast sector of the Corniche circuit.

“If you imagine when the car goes up and down at the back, your balance shifts forwards and rearward,” he said. “If you are doing that at 160 or 170mph (257-274km/h), correcting that each time ...

“We've got to fix it. It's like three years in a row. We've got to get on top of it.”

Hamilton's last victory, the record 103rd of his career, was in Saudi Arabia in 2021 when Jeddah made its debut on the calendar.

Team mate George Russell qualified seventh.

“We're still trying to understand this car because we saw it in P2 (second practice) in Bahrain, we were P1 and P2 (first and second),” he said. “I was P3 and P4 yesterday in practice and the pace was looking good.

“There is potential there but we're still trying to wrap our heads around it and learn about it,” he added.

Team boss Toto Wolff said the car was quick but on a knife-edge. “The drivers are struggling to squeeze out the lap consistently,” added the Austrian.

READ MORE

Verstappen on pole in Saudi Arabia

Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen continued his perfect start to the Formula One season with pole position at the Saudi Arabian Grand ...
Motoring
13 hours ago

Audi to take 100% ownership of Sauber F1 team

Audi will take 100% control of Swiss-based Sauber ahead of its transformation into the German carmaker's factory Formula One team from 2026, the ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Bearman makes Ferrari F1 debut after Sainz struck by appendicitis

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will not take part in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend after being diagnosed with appendicitis which will ...
Motoring
19 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Helmut Marko 'has to stay' at Red Bull says Verstappen Motorsport
  2. TechArt gives the Porsche 911 Turbo S a boost Motoring
  3. Hamilton says the bouncing is back and Mercedes have to fix it Motorsport
  4. FIRST DRIVE | Powerful Mazda CX-60 Takumi promises less fuel thirst First Drives
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Soweto Derby: Get ready with Arena Sports Show & William Shongwe
'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'